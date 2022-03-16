Moment of blessing, prayer memorial set for slain teen

The Yakima School District set up a community memorial at the Yakima Online School for Shawn Tolbert, who was killed in a shooting Tuesday at Eisenhower High School.

The area is in the parking lot of the YV-Tech skills center, 1120 S. 18th St., and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. People will be able to drive through and say a prayer, leave a car or flower for Tolbert.

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will conduct a "Moment of Blessing" at noon Thursday in the 4000 block of West Tieton Drive, near the school. Association members say the ceremony is meant to restore peace and harmony to the community following a violent crime.

The community is invited to attend the ceremony.