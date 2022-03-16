Yakima police are trying to determine the circumstances behind a shooting outside Eisenhower High School on Tuesday where a 15-year-old is accused of killing his cousin and injuring another student.
Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. as the 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were about to fight in the school parking lot 20 minutes after school let out for the day with hundreds of students remaining on campus.
“We have a 16-year-old who is deceased, and a 15-year-old who is facing murder,” YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. “There is no reason for it, none.”
The 15-year-old suspect is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree murder as prosecutors consider whether to have him charged as an adult.
A witness and the victim's parents told police that the 16-year-old, identified as Shawn D. Tolbert, was shot by accident.
While Tolbert and the 18-year-old had no known gang ties, Yakima police haven't ruled out the possibility that the incident was gang related. Seely said the suspect is a known gang associate who is familiar to the department's gang unit.
Yakima police were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday for a person shot in the parking lot by Zaepfel Stadium.
Seely said the initial report did not make clear whether it was an active school shooting, so YPD responded in force, along with officers from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities set up a perimeter around the school and began looking for witnesses among the 300 people remaining on campus at the time, Seely said. The district also put a shelter-in-place lockdown on Ike, as well as Wilson Middle School and Whitney Elementary School. Nob Hill Elementary was put on lockdown later as police pursued the suspect.
Police found Tolbert with a gunshot wound to the back, and an 18-year-old Eisenhower student with a gunshot wound to the left wrist. Both were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Tolbert was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died, according to a police affidavit. The 18-year-old has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the school district said.
The 18-year-old victim told police that he and some of his friends were walking in the north parking lot near the gate to the school’s gym when a group of four teens were looking in his direction, the affidavit said. The teen said he got into an argument with Tolbert and was ready to get into a fight when he heard a noise and realized he had been shot in the left wrist by someone in the group of four, the affidavit said.
He said Tolbert fell to the ground yelling that he had been shot, the affidavit said.
Another witness told police that he and the victim were walking to Jack In The Box when another group approached them and one of them “exchanged words” with Tolbert. The suspect, who was standing behind him and the victim, had accidentally shot the victim, the affidavit said, adding that Tolbert had told his cousin to “flash” the gun during the argument.
Tolbert’s parents told police that the suspect told them Tolbert was going to be attacked by the other group and he fired into the air, the affidavit said. They said the suspect told them he buried the pistol near the C&S Coffeehouse, the affidavit said.
Police located a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol buried near the coffee shop on South 40th Avenue, the affidavit said. The school district said the weapon was not in a school building on Tuesday.
Tolbert was a Yakima Online student, the Yakima School District said. The 15-year-old was a Yakima Online student who recently transferred to Wilson Middle School, attending there one day only, the district said.
Bail set
The suspect was arrested Tuesday evening without incident, the affidavit said, and booked in to the juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of second-degree unlawful firearms possession and having a dangerous weapon on school property.
At a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf said she could only find probable cause for holding the suspect on the murder and firearms counts and one assault count.
She said prosecutors could make the case for the additional counts at arraignment if they present additional evidence.
She ordered the suspect held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
At the hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said he would file charges later this week, and asked for a March 24 status hearing to discuss at that time whether the state would be asking to have the suspect tried as an adult.
State law requires juvenile courts to automatically “decline” jurisdiction when a 16- or 17-year-old is charged with a violent crime such as murder but gives the court the option to keep younger homicide suspects in juvenile court.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office is doing a preliminary investigation into whether to pursue trying the suspect as an adult. While some will urge his office to try the suspect as an adult because of the killing, Brusic said he must follow state law and provide evidence to justify the decision.
“We have to do our due diligence to see who he is,” Brusic said Wednesday. “We have to look at whether we can be successful in filing a decline motion.”
Seely also questioned why someone would bring a gun to school and then use it in a fight.
“Why are we introducing a gun to fist fights?” Seely said. “I say the same thing over and over: When you fire a gun, it’s final.”
Tolbert's death is the fifth homicide in the city this year, and the sixth in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.