Yakima Police Department officers shot a man after a chase and armed standoff Saturday evening, April 16, 2022, according to a city of Yakima news release.
Police said the man had a gun.
The medical condition of the suspect was unknown Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. No officers were injured.
YPD officers were pursuing a man wanted on domestic violence charges near the area of North 18th and Jerome avenues around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the release said.
The man was allegedly armed with a gun and threatening officers, according to the release.
When the officers found the suspect, a standoff ensued, the release said, and at least two officers fired their weapons.
The man received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to a hospital, the release said, which added that no officers were injured in the incident.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit will take over the investigation, and officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation moves forward, which is standard protocol, according to the release.
