Yakima police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a possible child abduction.
A 6-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of North Fourth and East I streets between 3 and 8 p.m. April 6, according to a post on YPD’s Facebook page. She was found by a police officer in the 900 block of North Fourth Street, the post said.
The girl told the officer that she was picked up by a man she didn’t know and was later let go, the post said.
Detectives with YPD’s Special Assault Unit are participating in the investigation, the post said.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras to see if the child was recorded on April 6, the post said. At the time, the dark-haired child was wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored leggings.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police Detective Jeremy Soptich at 509-576-6756 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
