Yakima police are looking for a man they say robbed a West Nob Hill Boulevard coffee stand Thursday morning.
A man walked up to Cruisin Coffee, 3202 W. Nob Hill Blvd., around 7 a.m. armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a YPD news release.
Detectives are looking for anyone who recognizes the suspect, as well as any video from the area around South 32nd Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
