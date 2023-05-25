Three people were wounded in what Yakima police are describing as a gang shooting near a city park Wednesday night.
Yakima police officers responding to the 1400 block of Swan Street near McGuiness Park around 9:30 p.m. found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a YPD news release. A woman who was also wounded drove herself to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzuza said.
The three, who ranged in age from 17 to 26, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Inzunza said.
The shooting is believed to be gang related, Inzunza said. No suspects have been identified at this time, she said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
