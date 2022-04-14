Yakima police think a 6-year-old girl was not the only child molested by a 24-year-old man.
"We believe there are more victims out there, based on his behavior," YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. "We hope they will help us, and let us investigate their cases."
A Yakima County Superior Court Judge set the man's bail at $500,000 Thursday, noting apparent planning of the girl's abduction and molestation.
The man is accused of kidnapping the girl from a northeast Yakima street, molesting her in his car and dropping her off hours later.
YPD's Special Assault Unit identified the suspect from multiple surveillance video showing his vehicle with the girl in it, as well as a DNA sample taken from the girl, according to court documents.
During Thursday's hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman pointed to a detective's statement that the suspect told a hotel employee April 5 he was "looking for kids," and a girl in particular.
The next day, the 6-year-old girl was reported missing around North Fourth and East I streets, and a YPD officer found her running in the area of North Fourth and J Street around 8 p.m. When police found her, her shirt was on inside-out and she was carrying $40, the affidavit said. The girl’s mother spent several hours searching for her before calling police around 7 p.m.
The girl told police she had gone to a convenience store, and then a man she did not know picked her up and asked if she wanted some money, the affidavit said. The man then molested her and drove her around the area before letting her go after giving her the money, the affidavit said.
YPD detectives scoured the neighborhood searching for surveillance video and interviewing neighbors. The YPD asked for the public’s help, seeking home and business surveillance videos.
Through videos from multiple sources, police pieced together the child's movements, with video showing her in the suspect's vehicle. They identified the suspect through his vehicle registration.
Detectives from the YPD Special Assault Unit, Gang Unit and agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives followed the suspect for most of the morning on April 13 while he drove around the area near Hoover Elementary. Later that day, they received DNA results from the Washington State Patrol crime lab that gave them probable cause to make an arrest, the release said.
Detectives arrested the man as he pulled into his driveway Wednesday, Seely said. He said the man was arrested without incident.
At Thursday's hearing, Seely and the officers who worked the case sat in the jail courtroom's jury box to watch. Seely said the department takes crimes against children seriously.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a lower bail, noting the suspect's steady employment and close-knit family.
But Judge David Elofson imposed the half-million-dollar bail, noting that the victim was "one of the most vulnerable members of the community."
"Children look to adults for protection," Elofson said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.