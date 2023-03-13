Yakima police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a 27-year-old man injured.
Police were called to the 100 block of South 11th Avenue for the shooting and found a man who was seriously wounded, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. She said the man was in “stable condition” Monday.
Police also recovered evidence at the scene, Inzunza said. She declined to say whether the shooting is gang related, citing the ongoing investigation in the case.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
