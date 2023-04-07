Yakima police arrested a man they say robbed a West Lincoln Avenue adult novelty store twice in more than six months.
In both instances, police said the man forced an employee at Eve’s Garden to hand over money at knife point, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The first incident was around 7:35 p.m. Sept. 15, when a man came in with a knife and told the store employee she had three seconds to give him money, the affidavit said.
While there was surveillance video showing the suspect going to the store and fleeing afterward, detectives were unable to identify him at that time.
A break in the case came when the store was robbed again around 7:45 p.m. April 2. As happened the first time, the man came into the store and pulled a knife out and told the employee that she had three seconds to hand over the money, the affidavit said.
The store’s owner posted a surveillance video picture of the suspect on her Facebook page, and the store employee who was robbed in September said it was the same man, the affidavit said.
Police were able to identify the suspect and found shoes during a search of his North First Street motel room that matched those worn by the robber in the security footage from both robberies, the affidavit said.
Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said during a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday that the man has a conviction for second-degree rape and recommended $100,000 bail.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the suspect has developmental disabilities and he had an alibi. She asked that the bail be set at no more than $10,000.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $50,000.
