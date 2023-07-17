Yakima police say a 32-year-old man died after being shot in the neck on East Nob Hill Boulevard early Monday.
Police were called to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital around 2 a.m. for a gunshot victim who had been brought to the hospital. The man died of his injuries at the hospital, a police news release said.
The man was a passenger in a vehicle at the intersection of South 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard when he was shot in the neck, and then driven to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
The killing is the ninth homicide in the city this year, and the 21st in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.