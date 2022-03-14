Yakima police say a 42-year-old man is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after being shot in the head during a Sunday drive-by shooting.
The victim is a known gang member and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center, according to a Yakima Police news release.
The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Lincoln Avenue, where multiple shots had been reported; arriving police found the victim inside a home with a single gunshot wound to the head, the release said. Investigators found 14 bullet casings outside the home and an AR-15 rifle and semiautomatic pistol inside, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or through the free downloadable P3 Tips app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.
