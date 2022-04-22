Yakima police are investigating a man’s shooting Thursday night, but don’t have much to go on.
Police found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Second Avenue, according to city spokesman Randy Beehler.
The man was not cooperative and would not tell officers who shot him, or if he had shot himself, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
