Yakima Police Department Capt. Shawn Boyle shared additional details on the recovery of a Yakima infant who went missing Sunday morning when a man stole the vehicle she was in. The infant is the daughter of Yakima political figure Kenton Gartrell.
In a press conference at YPD headquarters, Boyle said one of the child’s family members left her in the car while it was running and parked in the post office on West Washington Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect, a 33-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the infant or her family, allegedly took the car and fled. Boyle said it is not yet known if the suspect was aware an infant was in the car.
A tip from a Sunnyside community member who saw the Amber Alert issued by the Yakima Police Department contacted law enforcement when he saw the vehicle around 11 a.m., Boyle said. That led to a pursuit of the suspect involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
When officers apprehended the suspect, the child was not in the car. A community member and friend of the family informed YPD that he had found the infant, still in her car seat, in an alleyway in Union Gap, Boyle said.
Medical personnel at the scene said the child was not visibly harmed, according to Boyle. She has been reunited with her family.
Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, including police departments from Yakima, Union Gap, Grandview and Sunnyside. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol also helped, Boyle said.
Boyle thanked law enforcement and community members for their cooperation in the case. He also cautioned parents against leaving their children unattended in vehicles.
The suspect will appear in Yakima County Superior Court in the coming days, Boyle said.
