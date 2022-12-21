Three Yakima police officers who fired on a vehicle leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting did not violate department policies, according to a review.
A YPD administrative review determined that Sgts. Travis Sheppard and Eric Jones, and Officer Tyler Fryatt acted in accordance with department policies regarding use of force, spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza said.
The three officers have since returned to active duty while a criminal investigation into the incident continues.
The three officers were refueling their patrol vehicles near the 800 block of South Third Street when a drive-by shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 27. Someone had fired on a house in the block, but the two people in the house were not injured, according to court documents.
The three officers tried to stop the truck, the documents said, but a passenger in the truck pointed a gun at them. The officers opened fire on the truck as it drove west on Pacific Avenue toward South First Street, and the officers broke off their pursuit after losing sight of the truck on South First Street.
Police received a tip as to the driver’s identity, and arrested Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, at his home on South 27th Avenue. Kiser has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court.
The shooting and the officers’ involvement is being investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which is comprised of detectives from around the Valley who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The investigation into the Yakima shooting is continuing.
