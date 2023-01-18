Yakima police are looking for two men in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a teenager wounded.
Police were called to the 800 block of North Sixth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for an assault and found the teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, said YPD Sgt. Dustin Soptich.
Police said the teen was shot with a sawed-off shotgun. He is in stable condition at a local hospital, Soptich said.
Soptich said evidence at the scene suggested someone was also stabbed in the incident.
The teen and two suspects all knew each other, and YPD’s gang unit is pursuing leads in the case, Soptich said. While the shooting is not considered gang-related at this time, Soptich said that there were gang associates involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.