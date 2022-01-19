Yakima police looking for suspect accused of stealing firearms from WDFW building

Yakima police say up to 20 firearms were stolen from a state wildlife building earlier this month.
Police have identified a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
Police were called to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife office, 1701 S. 24th Ave., around 8:10 p.m. Jan. 2. Officers found someone went through a security fence at the site and cut a hole in the side of the building, according to police.
Seely said between 15 and 20 firearms were taken, including a couple shotguns, pistols and hunting rifles.
Crime-scene investigators were able to lift a palm print from the scene and identify a suspect, whom Seely said could face 40 felony charges in connection with the break-in. Police have sent reports to prosecutors and are awaiting a warrant as detectives continue to look for him and the stolen firearms.
“I am extremely proud of our forensic and Property Crimes Unit personnel,” Seely said. “The evidence they were able to gather during a snowstorm linking this suspect to the burglary is simply amazing.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
