Yakima police detectives continue to investigate a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend.
Two men were shot about 12 hours apart in separate incidents on Sunday. They have been identified as Augustin Tello, 29, and Daniel Ortega, 22.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said both Yakima men died from multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos, and both deaths have been deemed homicides.
Yakima police were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street around 2 a.m. A man said he shot Tello, who he said had a gun and was trying to get into his house, according to police. Tello came to the door, a fight started, and one of the men in the house shot and killed him, the house’s occupants told police.
The second incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the dog park near Randall Park on 48th Avenue.
Several people called 911 to report a man acting erratically, according to police. Ortega approached a man and his child, whom YPD Chief Matt Murray said was 5 or 6 years old, and tried to take the child. The child’s father told Ortega to leave his family alone, and when that failed to stop Ortega, he shot Ortega, killing him.
The accused shooters in both cases have not been arrested, police said. Murray said it will be up to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic to determine if the killings were legally justified.
Brusic said he is waiting for the reports from the police department.
Murray said narcotics appear to be a factor in the Randall Park incident, as well as a triple homicide at the East Nob Hill Boulevard Circle K in January.
“We are seeing an escalation of violence in connection with the behavior,” Murray said. “I don’t know why it seems to be so. Addictions have been around for a long time, but we are being confronted with a larger issue.”
Curtice said toxicology reports on both men are pending.
The shootings mark the fifth homicide in the county and the city this year.
Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.
