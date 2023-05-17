A 33-year-old Yakima man was shot to death early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Lewis and Fairbanks avenues around 1 a.m. found a dead man with gunshot wounds, according to a Yakima police news release. Detectives have not determined a motive, the release said, not have they identified a suspect.
He is the eighth homicide in the city this year and the 15th in the county.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning. Neither Curtice nor the police are yet releasing the man’s name.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will have a “moment of blessing” at the intersection at noon on Friday.
