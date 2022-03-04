Yakima police are investigating three shootings that left four people wounded Thursday night and Friday morning.
Police were first called to the area of North Eighth and East E Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers were also told that there was a gunshot victim on East Yakima Avenue near the Daily Queen and the 7-Eleven, according to city spokesman Randy Beehler. Police located a victim who was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At 11:45 p.m., someone reported shots fired in the 1600 block of Fruitvale Boulevard. Officers found that two people had been shot and were taken to Memorial by friends, Beehler said. One person had a wounded foot and the other had unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, Beehler said. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area, Beehler said.
Police were called to the 1100 block of South 43rd Avenue around 3:45 a.m., where they found a man who said another man shot him in an argument over a woman, Beehler said. The man was not seriously injured, Beehler said. The man who shot him and the woman at the center of their dispute had driven off, Beehler said.
Police found the vehicle in the 1100 block of Browne Avenue, but were not able to locate the woman, Beehler said. The victim was not able to identify his assailant, Beehler said.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
