Yakima police say a 25-year-old man’s shooting Wednesday morning on North First Street does not appear gang related.
Police were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting victim and found the man with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to a police news release.
The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday. He was expected to survive, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police Detective Cali Saldana at 509-576-6562. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
