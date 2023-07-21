Yakima police are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man Thursday night.
Officers called to a shots-fired report in the 1600 block of East Race Street around 6:55 p.m. found the man with gunshot wounds, according to a police department news release. Officers attempted first aid on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
An autopsy was being performed Friday morning, said Chief Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
Police presume the killing was gang-related at this time, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
The killing is the 10th in the city this year, and the 22nd in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police Detective Lukas Hinton at 509-575-3509 or at Lukas.hinton@yakimawa.gov. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
