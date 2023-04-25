Yakima police are investigating the second homicide in the city this week.
Police were called to the west alley in the 700 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man in a van driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.
The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said he is in the process of arranging an autopsy, and that the man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.
The man’s death is the seventh homicide in the city this year, and the 12th in the county. It was also the second this week.
On Sunday, Hector Felix, 26, was strangled to death in his North Ninth Street apartment Sunday morning. A 24-year-old woman accused of killing him is being held in lieu of $1 million in the Yakima County jail.
Anyone with information on the South Seventh Street case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
