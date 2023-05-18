Yakima police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy wounded Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area near Custer and Garfield avenues around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be gang-related, Inzunza said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.

