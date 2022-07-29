Yakima police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man Thursday night.
Police responding to calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of West King Street found Daniel Bridges around 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to to a YPD news release.
Officers and paramedics attempted to save Bridges, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Police believe Bridges was deliberately targeted, and detectives are still working on determining a motive, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy is being planned for early next week.
Bridges' death is the ninth in the city this year, and the 19th in Yakima County.
Anyone with information the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.