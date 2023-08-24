A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in both legs on Thursday afternoon, Yakima police said.
Police were called to South Seventh and East Pine streets at 2:45 p.m. The man, who was helping a friend move furniture, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds in both legs, said police Capt. Jay Seely.
Police are still investigating. Seely said shots were fired from the alley, and more than 20 shell casings were found . A U-Haul vehicle and Jeep were hit by the gunfire.
A gray car was seen leaving the area, he said.
