Yakima police have stepped up patrols around local schools in the wake of a gang-related shooting outside Eisenhower High School this week.
Police are making more patrols around schools in response to social media posts about anonymous threats that have come up in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded, said YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza.
She said the police are working with West Valley School District as well as Educational Service District 105.
Similar threats of retaliation against a witness in the shooting case, as well as the 15-year-old charged with the shooting, prompted Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf to increase the suspect’s bail from $250,000 to $500,000 at a prosecutor's request, noting that he would be safer inside the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects who are tried in juvenile court.
A 14-year-old boy with ties to a Norteño gang was walking in the 4100 block of West Arlington Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by someone in a dark-colored car, who called him by a gang moniker before opening fire, according to a YPD probable cause affidavit.
The boy was hit in the arm, hip and leg and was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment, the affidavit said.
The shooting prompted lockdowns at Eisenhower, Wilson Middle School and Whitney Elementary School, while Nob Hill Elementary School was placed in a modified “secure and teach” lockdown.
Police were able to identify the 15-year-old, who the affidavit said has ties to a Sureño gang, and arrested him in Sunnyside on Wednesday, the affidavit said.
The car’s driver has not been publicly identified at this time, according to court documents.
