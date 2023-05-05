Yakima police have identified the three police officers who fatally shot a man on Union Street Wednesday.
Officers Chris Taylor, Chad Urwin and Alam Martinez are on paid administrative leave while Yakima police conducts its own administrative review of the shooting, Capt. Jay Seely said.
Taylor and Urwin are both firearms instructors with the department, with 17 and 19 years on the force respectively. Martinez has 2 1/2 years experience on the force, according to a YPD news release. Martinez is an Army veteran, and served as a military police officer, according to YPD’s Facebook page.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which consists of detectives from departments around the Valley, is investigating Sergio Orduna-Mata’s death for possible criminal charges. Their findings will be referred to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, who will determine if the shooting was legally justified.
Yakima police were called to the 100 block of Union Street at 7:11 a.m. when a 911 caller said his brother was off his medication, experiencing mental health issues. He was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, Seely said earlier. Orduna-Mata’s family barricaded themselves inside their home when he said he wanted to shoot somebody, Seely said.
Carlos Rincon, Orduna-Mata’s stepbrother, said his stepbrother was a “good brother but a hard man” and his family had trouble understanding his emotions. He spoke following a Moment of Blessing by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities.
Rincon said he was making sure his family was safe that morning, and was doing his best to keep an eye on Orduna-Mata and trying to talk to him.
“He just didn’t want to listen to anybody,” Rincon said.
When Taylor, Urwin and Martinez arrived, the officers, who took cover by their vehicles, ordered Orduna-Mata to put the gun down, Seely said, but he instead he leveled it at the officers. The three opened fire on Orduna-Mata, and then rendered first aid.
Orduna-Mata was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 39.
An autopsy determined that a gunshot to his torso killed him, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
“My mom doesn’t have hard feelings for the officers,” Rincon said, adding that the family is mourning Orduna-Mata's loss.
