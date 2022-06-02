Yakima police identified the officers who were involved in a police shooting Monday.
Officers Jesus Sanchez and Jon Charroin are both on paid administrative leave, according to a YPD news release, while police investigate whether department policies were followed in the shooting on North First Street. The paid leave is in keeping with department policy.
A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an interagency group of detectives who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Sanchez is a 13-year veteran of the department, while Charroin has been with the YPD for 5 1/2 years, the release said.
Investigators have not released the name of the 30-year-old Yakima man who was injured, but Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley, who heads the YVSIU, said he is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Shortly before midnight, Yakima police spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1200 block of North First Street. A man and woman were standing outside the car, and when police approached, the man fired at the officers as he ran across North First Street.
Sanchez and Charroin returned fire, hitting the man multiple times as he continued to run and was eventually cornered in a row of mobile homes near Bartlett Street, police said.
The man would not show his hands to officers when ordered, police Chief Matt Murray said at a news conference Tuesday, and officers used less-lethal beanbag rounds fired from a shotgun. He continued to refuse orders, Murray said, and was then bitten by a police dog and placed under arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.