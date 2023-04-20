Yakima police have identified a man whose body was pulled from a pond during a children’s fishing event Saturday.
Police are looking for the family of Christopher Schreck, 30, who was reported missing days before his body was found at Sarg Hubbard Park’s Reflection Pond Saturday, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said Thursday. An adult volunteer was helping a child reel in what they thought was a fish and found it was a body.
Inzunza said Schreck's last known place of residence was Yakima. State voter registration records show he was last registered to vote in Vancouver.
Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy determined that Schreck did not drown in the pond, but a final determination on the cause and manner of his death is pending results of a toxicology test.
Inzunza said YPD has been unable to contact Schreck’s family, and anyone with information is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
