Yakima police have identified a 71-year-old man who was killed outside his South Eighth Street home Wednesday night.
Gerald Steven Moore was shot in the chest and abdomen around 7:40 p.m. and died at the scene, according to Yakima police.
A car had pulled into the parking lot by Moore’s home in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street. Moore was talking to the someone in the car when he was shot by someone in the car, police said.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said detectives are continuing to search for additional evidence in the case, including security camera footage that might identify suspects. At this time, police do not have a motive for the crime, Seely said.
A Moment of Blessing for Moore will be conducted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities at noon Monday in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street.
Moore’s death is the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the fifth in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Yakima is run by criminal cartels and gangs. The left, through defund the police, criminal justice "reform", BLM/ANTIFA insanity and open borders is transforming America into a 3rd world. RIP sir.
