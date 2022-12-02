Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault.

Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street.

The incident is being investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which is comprised of detectives from around the Valley who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths. YPD is conducting its own administrative investigation to determine if the officers followed department policies.

A passenger in a Chevrolet pickup fired at a house on South Third Street around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. The two people in the house were not injured, court documents said.

Three Yakima police officers, identified in court papers as Sgts. Travis Sheppard and Eric Jones, and Officer Tyler Fryatt, were refueling their patrol vehicles at a nearby gas station and tried to stop the pickup.

A passenger in the truck pointed a gun at the three officers, court documents said, and Sheppard, Jones and Fryatt opened fire on the truck as it headed west on Pacific Avenue toward South First Street. The officers attempted to pursue the truck, but lost sight of it on South First Street, the affidavit said.

Police received a tip identifying Kiser as the truck’s driver, and arrested him at the South 27th Avenue home where he was living shortly after midnight, court documents said. Investigators also found the truck, which had several bullet holes in the body and a damaged tire.

Two other people who were in the truck remain at large.

Kiser is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Yakima County jail. He has a prior conviction for second-degree child rape in 2017, when he was 15 and his victim was 11.

Sheppard and Jones have been with YPD for 20 and seven years respectively, while Fryatt has been on the force for two years.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lt. Stace McKinley of the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 or Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department at 509-949-6414. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.