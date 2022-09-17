Federal investigators and Yakima police seized firearms and drugs in a series of raids earlier this month targeting a drug cartel.
Detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, agents from U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Yakima police executed two federal search warrants Sept. 9, seizing 27 high-powered rifles, two shotguns and nine handguns, according to a YPD news release.
Investigators also found U.S. currency, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the release said.
The raids were targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the release said, which is trying to operate in Yakima. The cartel is stealing high-end, late-model vehicles for use in drug smuggling throughout the United States.
Investigators have identified suspects, the release said, and prosecutors are expected to seek indictments.
(1) comment
Open border allows cartels to poison our children with drugs. Fentanyl kills way more than guns. Biden open border nightmare.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.