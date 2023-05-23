Moment of Blessing for Ramiro Camacho

Members of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities join with the friends and family of Ramiro Mosqueda Camacho III on Friday, May 19, 2023, for a "Moment of Blessing" near the place where Camacho was gunned down two days earlier. The interfaith association conducts ceremonies at the sites of homicides to bring peace to the community.

 Donald W. Meyers, Yakima Herald-Republic.

Yakima police are continuing to look for clues in the killing of a 33-year-old man on Lewis Street last week.

Capt. Shawn Boyle said YPD detectives have walked the neighborhood looking for evidence and anyone who may have seen Ramiro Mosqueda Camacho III before his May 17 killing.

“We are asking for people's help,” Boyle said. “We are looking for anyone who had contact with him that night."

Police investigating shots fired around 1:20 a.m. May 17 found Camacho dead in the 600 block of Lewis Street, two blocks north of where his brother was killed in a gang-related shooting six years ago.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Camacho died from a gunshot wound and his death is considered a homicide.

Ramiro Camacho

A makeshift shrine sits in the 600 block of Lewis Street on Friday, May 19, 2023, near the spot where Ramiro Mosqueda Camacho III was fatally shot two days earlier.

YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said earlier said detectives have determined that Camacho’s killing was not gang related. Court records show Camacho was a Sureño gang member, a fact his mother, Nora Camacho, disputes.

“He was a nice kid,” Nora Camacho said following a “Moment of Blessing” ceremony by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities on Friday. She described her son as someone who loved his family who was just walking home from visiting friends when he was killed.

His brother, Cuahutemoc Camacho Salamanca, 33, was killed May 10, 2017, in what police described as a gang-related shooting in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue, about two blocks south of where Camacho was killed. That case remains unsolved.

Camacho’s death was the eighth homicide in the city and the 15th in the county this year. His brother’s death was also the eighth homicide in the city that year.

Nora Camacho said it was eerie that both her sons would be killed at the same age.

“I want the police to catch the killers,” she said.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.

