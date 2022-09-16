Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night.
Police responding to a call for shots fired in the 1100 block of South Third Street around 11:15 p.m. found a man with gunshot wounds, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Following up on witness statements, police found two suspects and placed them under arrest, Inzunza said.
YPD’s Major Crimes and Gang units are investigating, she said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is scheduling an autopsy.
The man’s death is the 11th homicide in the city this year, and the 26th for the county.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
