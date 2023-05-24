Yakima police arrested a man they say shot another man in front of his sleeping children in April.
Charles Henry Reedy, 33, was identified as a suspect in the death of Ramiro Sanchez-Cruz following a tip called into Yakima County Crime Stoppers. He was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in Sanchez-Cruz’s death, as well as first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault for the children in the van.
Sanchez-Cruz, 53, was found shot in a van parked in an alley in the 700 block of South Seventh Street. He died at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
A resident in the area told police he saw two vehicles drive into the alley, and three men got out of the vehicles and started yelling at Sanchez-Cruz, according to a probable cause affidavit. One of the men was carrying a bat, the witness told police, and he heard a gunshot as the van tried to drive off, the affidavit said, and the two other vehicles left the alley.
Another witness who spoke with Sanchez-Cruz a couple hours before the shooting said he was waiting there with his 7- and 4-year-old children for their mother to come pick them up, the affidavit said. The witness said Sanchez-Cruz had been staying in the van at that spot for three days.
The witness told police that the children’s mother and Sanchez-Cruz were not on good terms, and that Sanchez-Cruz and the mother's boyfriend had a “beef,” the affidavit said.
YPD detectives compared video from the scene of the shooting with the Flock camera system to identify one of the cars as belonging to Sanchez-Cruz’s ex-girlfriend, the affidavit said. Detectives later found the car, which appeared to have blood on the driver’s side front fender and on a sheet of paper in a rear seat in the car, the affidavit said.
YPD received tips from the Crime Stoppers tip line implicating Reedy in the shooting.
Police also found evidence that the children were in the van at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
YPD officers and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Reedy early Wednesday morning on the warrant and he made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court that afternoon.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup argued for maintaining the $1 million bail set in the warrant, pointing out Reedy’s previous 11 felony convictions, including three escapes and three protection order violations.
“This crime was committed, and the victim’s two young children were in the car, apparently sleeping when it occurred,” Soukup said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the state’s allegations against Reedy appear based on an anonymous tip and information from a someone she described as deceptive and unreliable who might have also been an accomplice. She said many of Reedy’s prior convictions go back more than a decade.
Judge Kevin Naught maintained the $1 million bail, citing the fact that Reedy has had prior convictions for escape and the fact that Sanchez-Cruz was shot in front of his children.
“It is the type of conduct that shocks the conscience,” Naught said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.