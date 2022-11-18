A 23-year-old Yakima man accused of robbing a West Mead Avenue check-cashing business is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.
Yakima police following up on leads arrested the man without incident at the Motel 6, 1010 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, on Thursday night, according to a YPD news release.
The owner of Unimex, 102 W. Mead Ave., told police that a man came into the business shortly before 1:10 p.m., pulled a mask over his face, pointed a gun at her and demanded in English and Spanish that she hand over all the money, according to a probable cause affidavit. Then, the robber ran from the store with about $12,000, the affidavit said.
Through surveillance video from nearby homes and the department’s license plate recognition system, officers were able to identify a vehicle seen leaving the area near the store, and after questioning the driver, were able to identify the robbery suspect, the affidavit said.
Police said the truck’s driver was not involved in the robbery.
After checking local motels through the night, police found the suspect at Motel 6 and arrested him without incident, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
Police booked the man into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
