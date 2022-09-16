Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar.
YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate.
Janis said police are interested in any cellphone video of the incident involving the 26-year-old Yakima man.
Police responding to a call about a fight in the 1100 block of South Third Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday found a man with gunshot wounds outside a bar, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Following up on witness statements, police found two suspects and placed them under arrest, Inzunza said.
Janis said they were released after police reviewed the evidence and consulted with Yakima County prosecutors.
There are no indications that the shooting was gang-related, Janis said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is scheduling an autopsy.
Janis said police are withholding the man's name pending notification of his family.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
The man’s death is the 11th homicide in the city this year, and the 26th for the county.
This is story has been updated with new information from the Yakima Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.