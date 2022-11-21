Yakima police arrested a 43-year-old Yakima man they say was a “neighborhood nuisance” selling drugs from his Garfield Avenue home.
The man is expected to appear Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance following his Friday arrest on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and operating a drug house, according to jail records.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said Friday’s arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation after neighbors complained about the situation.
“Ever since this guy moved into the neighborhood, he has attracted a bunch of homeless people, junk and cars, with homeless people living in the cars,” Seely said.
James Parks, a resident in the area, said at an Oct. 4 council meeting that there was a “grave problem” in the neighborhood. People were living in cars by the house, Parks said, and appeared to be going to the house for something.
“The community is scared. Then last week we had a shooting and a stabbing,” Parks said.
Seely said police and the city’s code enforcement officers were out at the area almost daily to address violations, including a yard filled with debris.
Seely said YPD’s Drug Enforcement Administration task force found that the man was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from the house, and task force members made a couple of drug buys.
Police and code officials moved in Friday, and police found drugs and guns inside the house, Seely said.
