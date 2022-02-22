A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a Jan. 28 robbery of the U.S. Bank at 5601 Summitview Ave. in Yakima, according to police.
The man provided details about the robbery and police found items related to the robbery in the man's vehicle, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.
The man called the police department in Vancouver, Wash., from a bus depot on Monday after his vehicle suffered a flat tire, the release said. The man, who Vancouver police said was a transient, didn’t have enough money to fix his tire or ride the bus, so he called the Vancouver police and admitted to his involvement in the bank robbery in Yakima, the release said.
The robbery occurred at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, and the case had gone cold until the call from Vancouver police Monday, the news release said. The U.S. Bank teller had told police that a man had walked into the bank and handed her a note that said “Put the money in the envelope, I have a gun,” the news release said. The teller gave the man the money, and the man fled in a silver sedan, the news release said.
Yakima police detectives interviewed the man in Vancouver, and he provided details about the robbery that only the suspect would know, the news release said.
Police also found a hat, gloves, mask and note during a search of the man’s vehicle that matched those used in the robbery, the release said. Police also found $22 of currency belonging to U.S. Bank, the release said. The man said the remaining money had been spent, according to the news release.
The news release said the FBI was contacted about the case, but the robbery did not meet the criteria for federal charges.
The man was charged with first-degree robbery and booked into Yakima County Jail, the news release said.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
