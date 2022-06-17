A man who was involved in a 2020 standoff at his Summitview Avenue home was again arrested Thursday after another standoff with Yakima police.
Charles Edward Hoffert, 62, refused to come out of his home when Yakima police attempted to arrest him on suspicion of threatening his former coworkers. He was eventually arrested after a six-hour standoff in which Yakima SWAT officers used tear gas, tasers and a police dog to apprehend him.
YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, using a designated crisis responder to try to coax him out, but he refused, and based on his prior history, police brought in the SWAT team.
"We gave him every opportunity to come out," Boyle said.
Police were at his home, 2214 Summitview Ave., around 11:45 a.m. after determining there was probable cause to arrest him for threatening to kill some of his former coworkers at Jordan Energy. An employee at the company said Hoffert called around 7:40 a.m., asking for several people, and that he was going to come down and kill employees, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Another employee tried to talk to Hoffert, but he said Hoffert repeatedly told him he was going to kill him and everyone at the company's job site, and throughout the morning sent the employee 50 text messages, some which contained death threats.
When police went to Hoffert's home, he told officers by phone that they had no authority to be on his property and hung up, the affidavit said. Police brought in a designated crisis responder to talk to him, and Hoffert told her that police had to get off his property, and that if police wanted him, "you will have to come in and kill me," the affidavit said.
After obtaining a search warrant, police deployed the SWAT team, which took up positions with armored vehicles from YPD and Grandview police in front and behind Hoffert's home, as well as closing off an eight-block stretch of Summitview Avenue. Throughout the afternoon, police ordered Hoffert to come out peacefully, warning him that force would be used if he did not.
"Charles, I know this is your house. If you don't want it destroyed, you have to come out," a negotiator said over a loudspeaker to Hoffert.
At one point, police used a "flash-bang" grenade, which creates a loud noise and bright flash to disorient someone. Police also used a battering ram on YPD's armored vehicle to break down the back door of the house to throw in a phone for Hoffert to talk to negotiators.
Later, the ram was used to break a window so police could put pepper spray and tear gas in the house, which caused a cloud that wafted over some of the neighbors watching the standoff.
Hoffert continued to refuse to come out, and eventually SWAT officers entered the house, searching each room until the found Hoffert, who resisted officers, Boyle said. Police first used electric stun guns, which were ineffective.
Patrol dog K-9 Trex was sent in, and Hoffert was taken into custody on suspicion of felony harassment and resisting arrest.
Boyle said Hoffert attempted to hit Trex with a metal bar, but the dog was uninjured. Police will be recommending a charge of harming a police dog.
It's not the first time police have had to deploy a SWAT team to get Hoffert out of his house.
In March 2020, Hoffert was arrested following a nearly three-hour standoff after police said he fired shots, hitting an electric transformer and a neighbor's home.
At the time of Thursday's incident, Hoffert was out on bail on charges of reckless endangerment and malicious mischief in connection with the 2020 incident.
