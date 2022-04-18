A 36-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at a couple after they approached his parked vehicle to buy a game controller was arrested Sunday, according to Yakima police.
The suspect was apprehended by police after following the couple in his vehicle while the couple called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man and woman arrived in a parking lot near South 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Sunday to meet an unknown person for the purchase of a controller, the affidavit said. A Toyota Avalon then parked in the stall next to them, the affidavit said.
Thinking the seller of the controller was in the vehicle, the couple walked up to the vehicle, where the driver was holding a gun across his lap, pointed in the direction of the woman, the affidavit said. As the man approached the vehicle, the driver raised the gun to point it at him, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the man and woman, in fear of being shot, backed away from the vehicle, returned to their own car, and drove away while dialing 911. The suspect followed the couple’s car briefly before turning to drive east on West Nob Hill Boulevard, the affidavit said.
The suspect later denied possessing a firearm or having anything resembling a firearm in his vehicle, the affidavit said. The suspect said a female contacted him via Facebook voice calling feature to purchase drugs from him, the affidavit said, but he denied attempting to sell drugs. His vehicle was impounded to await a search warrant, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Monday afternoon.
