An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning.
He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents.
Yakima police were called to the 100 block of South Seventh Street around 1 a.m. for a shooting victim. Police found that a 14-year-old girl had been shot while lying on a couch in her home, YPD police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Her wound was not life-threatening and she did not have gang ties, police said.
A witness provided a description of the vehicle, along with reports that the shooter yelled a gang call as they fired on the house. Police recovered .223-caliber bullets at the scene, a probable cause affidavit said.
Another witness provided police with Snapchat videos of the suspects with what appeared to be a military-style semiautomatic rifle and boasting about firing shots in a neighborhood, according to the affidavit.
While driving toward Union Gap, where police there reported shots fired in the 1900 block of South Third Avenue from a similar vehicle, police spotted a Cadillac Escalade that matched the description on West Mead Avenue, the affidavit said.
When police tried to stop the Escalade, it sped off, leading officers on a chase with speeds reaching 70 mph, the affidavit said. The chase ended when the Escalade crashed into a tree near the East Nob Hill Boulevard entrance to eastbound Interstate 82, the affidavit said.
The SUV’s 16-year-old driver tried to run away but officers placed him and the three others in the vehicle under arrest, the affidavit said.
Police found .223-caliber shell casings on the floor of the front passenger side, leading police to believe the 18-year-old, who was sitting in that seat, was the shooter.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Officers also found that the SUV was reported stolen in Pasco, the affidavit said.
The driver was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of eluding, possessing a stolen vehicle, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Two other passengers, both 15, were also booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The 18-year-old was expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
