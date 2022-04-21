A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday following a 4 1/2-hour standoff with Yakima police that ended after tear gas was shot into his house.
Police were called around 12:55 p.m. for a man assaulting a woman at the home in the 700 block of South 12th Avenue. The suspect, identified by police as Nathan Church, refused to come out of the home, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
St. Helens Street was closed between 11th and 13th avenues as the Yakima SWAT team took up positions around the house. Through the afternoon, police, negotiators and a designated crisis responder attempted to get Church, who was believed to be armed, to surrender.
The SWAT officers also brought armored vehicles from Yakima and Union Gap, using the Yakima vehicle to break down the front door so officers could throw cell phones into the house to try to communicate with Church.
Police also set off a “flash bang” grenade at one point outside the house.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers donned gas masks and put tear gas in the house through a window police broke with a battering ram on the front of the YPD SWAT vehicle.
As white clouds of gas wafted out the front door and window, Church climbed out and surrendered to police, amid applause and cheers from bystanders. Church appeared to have cuts on his back, which Boyle said he got from climbing out the broken window.
Boyle characterized the response as a success, in that YPD officers used space and time to try to resolve the situation.
Boyle said Church would get a medical check before being booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second- and fourth-degree assault.
