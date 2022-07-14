A 75-year-old Yakima woman is accused of selling fentanyl after a man died of an overdose Tuesday.
Prosecutors and Yakima police also are weighing possible homicide charges in the case.
Police went to a home in the 5800 block of Scenic Drive shortly before 7 a.m. for an unattended death. Officers found a 55-year-old man had died of an apparent overdose, with four blue pills marked “M-30” near his body, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The pills appear similar to Oxycodone, but in many cases are laced with fentanyl, the affidavit said.
The man’s son showed officers a phone number for the suspect in his phone, and as an officer copied the number he accidentally called it, the affidavit said.
When a woman answered the phone, the man’s son got on the line and asked her if he could get some pills. The woman, the affidavit said, replied that she would have to make calls and get back to him.
A couple of minutes later, she called back and said she could sell him four pills for $170, the affidavit said, and that she was coming over. She arrived 20 minutes later and was taken into custody, the affidavit said, and had in her pocket a small baggie with five blue pills identical to the ones that were found at the scene.
She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and delivery of fentanyl. Police are conducting further investigation into possible drug homicide.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy on the man is scheduled for Thursday.
While a pretrial assessment recommended she be released on her own recognizance due to her lack of criminal history, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements argued that she be held on $20,000 bail based on the fact that she was accused of selling a drug that was responsible for many problems in the county.
“She is (accused) of delivering fentanyl obviously in a community (where the drug is) behind a whole lot of crime and a whole lot of deaths,” Clements said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for the woman to be released, noting that she had strong ties to the community, a terminal autoimmune disease and had worked in drug and alcohol treatment before retiring.
“She will follow all conditions of release,” Wehrkamp said. She said the allegations that she was the cause of the man’s death were not before the court at this time and should not be a factor in the decision.
But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said the facts were “extremely disturbing.” He said one out of 20 people fentanyl users die from overdoses.
In Yakima County, fentanyl was a factor in 57 out of the 98 drug-related deaths in 2021, according to the coroner’s office.
“She doesn’t hardly have any criminal history, but yet she clearly appears to engage in conduct that any other individual in this community the court would set a rather high bail on,” Bartheld said as he set bail at $25,000.