A Yakima man is accused of exchanging sexually explicit pictures with teenagers he met on social media, and sexually molesting some of them, according to court documents.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of six counts of communicating with minors for immoral purposes, two counts each of sexually exploiting a minor and first-degree child molestation, and one count each of first- and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and providing drugs to minors.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
Police opened the case in February when the FBI relayed a tip from a boy who heard that the suspect was sexually exploiting three girls and possibly raped one girl, according to a 17-page probable cause affidavit.
As police investigated the allegations, a detective identified six girls ranging in age from 13 to 16 who had communicated with the suspect through Snapchat.
In the messages, the suspect would send the girls sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself, and in some instances the girls sent him pictures of themselves in various states of undress and in sexual situations, the affidavit said.
Some of the girls said the suspect either gave or sold them drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, and offered them drugs in return for sexual activity, the affidavit said. One girl described having a sexual encounter with him in his car, the affidavit said.
Police arrested the suspect on Friday, and he made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Monday. During that hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup requested the $125,000 bail that was set over the weekend remain in place.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a lower bail, noting that the suspect is a single father with a 5-year-old son, has no prior felony convictions, lives with family and has a steady job.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch went with Soukup’s recommendation, saying she has “grave community safety concerns” based on the affidavit’s allegations of predatory behavior. She also instructed the suspect to have no contact with the girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.