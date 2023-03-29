A Yakima man who crashed into a fire engine during a police chase is heading to federal prison.
James Duane Deckard, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. He pleaded guilty in November to the charge, which factors in his prior conviction for third-degree domestic-violence assault and his methamphetamine addiction.
The sentence was below the 57-month minimum recommended under federal sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors and Deckard’s attorney said the sentence would allow him to get treatment for his addiction as well as receive a GED certificate and get job training.
Deckard was arrested following a police chase on Dec. 18, 2021.
Yakima police were called to Deckard’s West Mead Avenue home Dec. 16 after his girlfriend said he hit her 4-year-old son’s wrist, according to a YPD probable cause affidavit.
Deckard had left by the time police arrived, the affidavit said, but the woman described the incident and prior threats, including pointing a gun at her. Deckard has a 2018 prior felony conviction for third-degree assault for strangling his girlfriend, and is barred from possessing guns and ammunition.
Police located Deckard’s vehicle on Dec. 18 and tried to stop him at West Nob Hill Boulevard and South Third Avenue, the affidavit said, but Deckard sped off through residential neighborhoods.
Police broke off their pursuit after losing sight of Deckard when he nearly caused a collision at the West Nob Hill Boulevard overpass.
Police again found Deckard’s vehicle at East Nob Hill Boulevard and South Eighth Street, where he hit a fire engine, the affidavit said. Deckard was arrested after a foot chase.
Deckard’s girlfriend, who was in the car, said he tossed something out the window at Raymond Park, the affidavit said. Officers found a pistol that matched the description of Deckard’s firearm, and his DNA was found on it, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Police also found almost 40 pounds of marijuana stuffed in the vehicle’s dashboard, as well as a digital scale, pistol magazines, ammunition, a holster, the affidavit said, along with gold and collectible coins.
While in jail, Deckard called his girlfriend and family members several times trying to get her to change her testimony, the affidavit said.
Deckard pleaded guilty in July to third-degree assault and witness tampering in Yakima County Superior Court, while federal prosecutors filed the firearms charge against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.