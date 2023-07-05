A Yakima man is wanted on charges that he tried to strangle his girlfriend to death.
Hector E. Mendoza, 32, was charged recently in Yakima County Superior Court with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault, all with domestic violence enhancements.
The enhancements would allow a judge to impose a sentence outside the state sentencing range if he were to be found guilty.
The 27-year-old woman called police June 28 and told officers that Mendoza had assaulted her in their apartment. She said Mendoza had attacked her previously and she had tried to hide in the bathroom when he came home that day, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mendoza, she told officers, came in the bathroom and punched her repeatedly, the affidavit said, and then reached down and strangled her with both hands. He told her to “die” several times during the attack, the affidavit said, and eventually stopped choking her.
She said Mendoza had strangled her before, including on Jan. 25 in the hallway of their apartment.
Mendoza has had previous charges for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, violating a no-contact order and unlawful imprisonment, the affidavit said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
