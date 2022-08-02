A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night.
Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old Toppenish man at the south end of an apartment complex who had been shot in the right shoulder, according to a police news release.
The man was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment before being transferred to another hospital, the release said.
Witnesses told police that the 19-year-old was visiting with a woman who had recently ended a relationship with Juarez, and that Juarez came to the woman's home and demanded to be let in, the release said. When the 19-year-old looked out the window, Juarez fired multiple shots into the home, the release said, and drove off in a light blue Mercedes Benz, with Washington license plate CBU0432.
Juarez is believed to be armed, the release said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or by email at crimetips@sunnyside.wa.gov.
Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
