A Yakima man charged with assaulting his wife and a utility worker earlier this month will be arraigned Wednesday.
Yakima County prosecutors charged Eduardo Reyes-Serrano in Yakima County Superior Court with first- and second-degree assault, felony harassment, first-degree defrauding a public utility, obstructing police and failing to stop at a police officer's request in connection with the June 14 incident at his South Fourth Avenue home.
But prosecutors did not file charges on the allegation that he grabbed a Yakima police patrol dog during the struggle to arrest him.
Police were called to Reyes-Serrano’s home around 8:30 p.m. June 14. His wife told police that they had an argument, and he proceeded to hit her on the buttocks, and when he tried to hug her, she thought he was going to strangle her with his necklace, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At that point, her son hit him in the back with a stick, and Reyes-Serrano then threatened to kill the 11-year-old boy, his wife and the boy told police.
Reyes-Serrano had left by the time police arrived, and when he returned, he went into the house and ignored officers’ orders for him to stop. Police used the loudspeakers on their cars to tell Reyes-Serrano he was under arrest, the affidavit said, but he told officers that he would only come out if they wouldn’t take him to jail.
At one point, Reyes-Serrano got on the roof of the house, telling police they would have to shoot him, the affidavit said.
While on the roof, he grabbed electrical wires and started making sparks, the affidavit said. Police called Pacific Power to cut the electricity, the affidavit said.
As a utility worker went up in a cherry picker toward the power box, Reyes-Serrano swung a cable line on the roof, striking the bucket the utility worker was in, the affidavit said. Officers fired less-lethal shotgun rounds at Reyes-Serrano to stop him, and he went back into the house through a window.
Officers went into the house to find Reyes-Serrano, the affidavit said, and requested a police dog to assist in arresting him. He was taken into custody after being shocked with electric stun guns and bites from K-9 Zorro, the affidavit said.
At the time of his arrest, Reyes-Serrano was out on $2,500 bail on a charge of first-degree animal cruelty after prosecutors alleged he killed a dog and hung it on his fence in July 2020.
He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail in the current case.
