A Yakima man charged with trying to kill another man was sentenced to the time he’s already served in the Yakima County jail awaiting trial.
Darnell James Orland Bookout, 25, entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court on June 1, and was sentenced to nine months in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting that left a man injured, which was the same amount of time he has been in jail.
The sentence was at the top of the sentencing range, according to court documents.
An Alford plea allows Bookout to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty.
“While I maintain I acted as necessary in this situation, I believe a jury might well disagree and convict me of the greater charges,” Bookout wrote in his plea statement. “I am entering this plea to avoid the greater consequences.”
He was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case.
Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to court documents.
Police located Bookout and a woman who was identified as the mother of his child nearby and took Bookout into custody. Police found a .22-caliber Glock 44 in Bookout’s front sweater pocket, the documents said.
The victim told police that he saw Bookout and the woman arguing in the street, and one of them told him to mind his own business, court documents said. When he told them that by arguing in the street, they made it “everybody’s business,” the woman came over and tried to hit him, according to court documents.
Then, Bookout came up and pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and while the victim was able to push the gun away, he was shot three times, the documents said.
The woman told police that she and Bookout were walking on Garfield Avenue when the victim confronted them and he shoved her, the affidavit said.
