A 21-year-old Yakima man accused of killing another man entered a plea to lesser charges Tuesday.
In return for prosecutors dropping second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charges, Clyde Isaac Kelly entered an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in Yakima County Superior Court.
An Alford plea allows Kelly to maintain his innocence while conceding prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty of greater offenses.
Kelly was charged with the death of 27-year-old Manuel Morrell Pantaleon, who was shot to death in an alley in the 400 block of South Ninth Street in Yakima on Dec. 14, 2019.
Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Kelly to 25 months in prison, with credit for the 25 months he’s already been jailed while awaiting trial. The sentence was near the upper end of the standard range based on the crime and Kelly’s prior criminal history, which includes a prior unlawful firearms conviction.
Prosecutors agreed to the plea deal due to a combination of the pandemic delaying court proceedings and uncooperative witnesses, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in a phone interview Wednesday. He said a critical witness refused to testify and other witnesses were out of state.
“It was difficult at the time, and it became more difficult with the delay,” Brusic said.
In the probable cause affidavit, Yakima police detectives said that witnesses were scared to speak to them because they feared retaliation.
The witness issues, Brusic said, compelled him and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts to negotiate the plea.
Pantaleon’s sister, Concepcion Pantaleon, said in a written statement to the court that the killing left Pantaleon’s children without a father and left unanswered questions, such as why Kelly killed him and if he thought about what it would do to Pantaleon’s family.
“Your actions lead to consequences, maybe not in this life but surely you will be judged,” Concepcion Pantaleon said. “I pray that justice will be served.”
Kelly, a documented Norteño gang member, was accused of shooting Pantaelon in the head as he spoke to people in an SUV in which Kelly was a passenger, according to court documents. Police identified Kelly as the shooter from a picture of him and Pantaleon at a party the night of the killing where Kelly was holding a handgun like one found in the alley where Pantaleon was shot.
